Mannar's 50 MW HayWind Wind Farm Reaches Milestone as Final Turbine Shipment Arrives

The construction of the HayWind Wind Power Plant in Mannar has reached a significant milestone, with the final consignment of turbines for the 50-megawatt facility arriving at its destination.

A Major Step Toward Renewable Energy Goals

The arrival of the last batch of turbines marks a critical stage in the development of one of Sri Lanka's prominent wind energy projects, situated in the island's northern Mannar district — a region long recognised for its exceptional wind energy potential.

The completion of turbine deliveries signals that the project is advancing steadily toward becoming fully operational, bringing the country closer to expanding its renewable energy capacity.

Mannar's Wind Energy Potential

Mannar has consistently been identified as one of the most promising locations in Sri Lanka for wind power generation, benefiting from strong and consistent wind patterns throughout the year. The HayWind project is positioned to capitalise on these natural conditions to generate clean, sustainable electricity for the national grid.

The 50 MW facility, once commissioned, is expected to make a meaningful contribution to Sri Lanka's efforts to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and increase the share of renewable energy in its overall power mix.

Supporting Sri Lanka's Energy Transition

Sri Lanka has been actively pursuing renewable energy development as part of its broader strategy to achieve energy security and meet long-term sustainability targets. Wind power projects such as HayWind play a vital role in this transition, offering a cleaner alternative to conventional thermal power generation.

The finalisation of turbine shipments is anticipated to accelerate remaining construction and installation work, bringing the project closer to its commissioning date.