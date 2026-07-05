Cricketer Dies After Collapsing Mid-Innings at Beruwala Carnival Match

A 46-year-old cricketer has died after suddenly collapsing at the crease while batting during a cricket carnival in Beruwala, sending shockwaves through the local sporting community.

Incident During Old Boys' Cricket Carnival

The tragic incident occurred during a cricket carnival organised by an old boys' association in the Beruwala area. The player, who was in the middle of his innings at the time, collapsed without warning at the batting crease, prompting immediate concern from players and officials present at the ground.

Fellow cricketers and spectators rushed to the man's aid following the sudden collapse, but despite their efforts, the 46-year-old could not be revived. He was pronounced dead, leaving the cricketing event in mourning.

Community in Grief

The incident has cast a sombre shadow over what was intended to be a celebratory sporting occasion. Old boys' cricket carnivals are a cherished tradition across Sri Lanka, bringing together former schoolmates for friendly competition and camaraderie.

The sudden loss of a participant mid-match has deeply affected those who were present, with many expressing grief and disbelief at the turn of events.

A Reminder of Health Risks on the Field

The death serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of health screenings and medical readiness at sporting events, particularly for older recreational players. Medical professionals have long cautioned that individuals above the age of 40 engaging in physically demanding activities should undergo regular cardiac evaluations.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The identity of the deceased has not yet been officially released to the public.