Former State Minister Pilleyan Remanded Further Over 2008 Eastern Province Killings

The Batticaloa Magistrate's Court has ordered the continued remand of former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, popularly known as Pilleyan, until 13 July, as investigations into five murders committed in the Eastern Province in 2008 remain ongoing.

The order was issued yesterday, 30 June, with the court determining that Chandrakanthan must remain in custody pending further progress in the probe into the killings that took place more than a decade and a half ago.

Background on the Accused

Chandrakanthan, who previously served as a State Minister, also held the position of Chief Minister of the Eastern Province at one point in his political career. He has been a prominent and controversial figure in Eastern Province politics, particularly in the post-war period following the end of Sri Lanka's civil conflict.

The five killings under investigation are alleged to have taken place in the Eastern Province in 2008, a period marked by significant political and armed violence in the region.

Case Continues

Authorities are expected to present further findings before the Batticaloa Magistrate's Court when the case is taken up again on 13 July. The remand order ensures that Chandrakanthan remains in state custody as investigators continue to build their case.

The proceedings are being closely watched given the high-profile nature of the accused and the gravity of the charges being examined by the court.

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