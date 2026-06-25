Ceylon Chamber Overhauls Prestigious Corporate Awards with Bold ESG and Sustainability Focus for 2026

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has announced a significant revamp of its long-standing Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards, introducing a refreshed framework centred on environmental, social, and governance — commonly known as ESG — principles ahead of the 2026 edition of the competition.

The move signals a major shift in how Sri Lanka's premier business membership organisation intends to evaluate and recognise corporate excellence in the years ahead, placing sustainability and responsible business practices at the very heart of the awards criteria.

A New Benchmark for Corporate Responsibility

The revamped awards framework is designed to reflect the rapidly evolving global standards around sustainable business conduct, pushing Sri Lankan companies to align more closely with internationally recognised ESG benchmarks. The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, which has championed corporate citizenship for decades, says the restructured programme will set a higher and more relevant standard for what it means to be a responsible business in today's world.

The updated criteria are expected to assess participating companies across a broader and more rigorous set of indicators, encompassing environmental stewardship, social impact, ethical governance, and long-term sustainability planning.

Why the Change Matters

Sri Lanka's business community has faced growing pressure in recent years to demonstrate genuine commitment to sustainable practices, particularly as investors, regulators, and consumers worldwide place greater scrutiny on how companies manage their environmental footprint and social responsibilities.

The new ESG-aligned framework aims to encourage businesses to move beyond token sustainability gestures toward meaningful, measurable action.

Companies will be evaluated on the depth and authenticity of their sustainability strategies rather than surface-level compliance.

The updated awards are expected to attract a wider and more competitive pool of corporate participants across multiple sectors.

A Timely Transformation

The announcement comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka's economy, which continues its recovery and restructuring following recent economic challenges. Business leaders and policymakers alike have increasingly acknowledged that sustainable, responsible corporate behaviour is not merely an ethical obligation but a practical necessity for long-term economic resilience.

The revamped awards framework represents a clear statement from the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce that the future of Sri Lankan business must be built on principles of sustainability, accountability, and genuine social contribution.

Further details regarding the new evaluation criteria, eligibility requirements, and the official timeline for the 2026 awards cycle are expected to be communicated to the business community by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce in the coming months. Companies across all sectors are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the updated ESG framework and begin assessing their readiness to participate.