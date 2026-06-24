Thousands of Sri Lankan Farmers Take to the Streets Over Soaring Costs and Collapsing Paddy Prices

Thousands of farmers across Sri Lanka have staged protests, voicing deep frustration over the crushing weight of rising agricultural input costs and persistently low prices offered for their paddy harvests — a combination that many say is pushing rural farming communities to the brink of financial ruin.

A Crisis in the Paddy Sector

The demonstrations reflect growing desperation among Sri Lanka's rice-farming communities, who argue that the price they receive for their paddy at the farmgate bears no reasonable relationship to the ever-increasing costs they must absorb to bring a crop to harvest. Expenses related to fertiliser, agrochemicals, labour, and machinery have all climbed sharply, squeezing margins to a point where many farmers report they are operating at a loss.

For a country where rice cultivation is not only an economic activity but a cornerstone of cultural identity and rural life, the situation carries profound social implications beyond the agricultural sector alone.

Farmers Demand Government Intervention

Protesters have been calling on the government to take meaningful action, including the introduction of a fair and guaranteed price mechanism for paddy that reflects the true cost of production. Among the key concerns raised by farming communities are:

The high cost of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs relative to income earned from harvests

Low and inconsistent farmgate prices for paddy that fail to cover production expenses

A lack of adequate government support structures for smallholder farmers

Uncertainty over agricultural policy that leaves farmers unable to plan ahead

Broader Economic Pressures

The protests come against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's wider economic difficulties, which have seen the cost of living rise dramatically across the island in recent years. Rural farming households, which often have limited access to alternative income sources, have been among the hardest hit by inflationary pressures.

Farmers are saying clearly that they cannot continue to absorb losses season after season while the costs of everything they need keep rising.

The agricultural sector remains a vital part of Sri Lanka's economy and food security framework. Rice, in particular, holds strategic importance as the staple food of the nation, making the stability and viability of paddy farming a matter of national concern rather than merely a sectoral issue.

Calls for Urgent Policy Response

With large numbers of farmers willing to take their grievances to the streets, pressure is mounting on authorities to engage seriously with the demands being raised. Agricultural unions and farmer organisations have urged the government to open genuine dialogue and implement structural measures that provide long-term relief, rather than offering short-term or piecemeal responses.

As the protests continue, observers warn that failure to address the underlying economic pressures facing Sri Lanka's farming communities could lead to further unrest and a deepening crisis in domestic food production.