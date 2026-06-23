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Wet Weather Ahead: Showers and Thunderstorms Forecast Across Several Provinces and Districts

23 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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2 Comments
Wet Weather Ahead: Showers and Thunderstorms Forecast Across Several Provinces and Districts

Residents across several parts of Sri Lanka should prepare for unsettled weather conditions on Tuesday, as the Department of Meteorology has forecast showers and thundershowers for a number of provinces and districts.

Affected Areas

According to the weather bulletin issued at 5.30 a.m. on 23 June 2026, intermittent showers or thundershowers are expected in the following regions:

  • Western Province
  • Sabaragamuwa Province
  • North-western Province
  • Galle District
  • Matara District
  • Kandy District
  • Nuwara-Eliya District

Public Advisory

The Department of Meteorology advises the public in the affected areas to remain vigilant, particularly during periods of heavy thundershower activity, which can bring strong winds and reduced visibility. Residents are encouraged to stay updated through official meteorological advisories throughout the day.

The forecast was officially issued by the Department of Meteorology as part of its routine daily weather bulletin.

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K
Kasun Perera 23 Jun 2026

Finally some rain, Colombo was getting too hot to handle

N
Nadeesha Kumari 23 Jun 2026

yes but now the flooding will start, every year same story

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