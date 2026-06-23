Viral Video Showing India's Sooryavanshi Fighting Sri Lankan Cricketers Is AI-Generated Fake

A video that has been circulating widely on social media purporting to show Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a physical altercation with Sri Lankan cricketers has been confirmed to be an artificial intelligence-generated fabrication, with no basis in reality.

Misleading Content Spreads Online

The clip, which gained significant traction across various social media platforms, depicted what appeared to be a confrontation between the young Indian batting sensation and members of the Sri Lankan cricket team. However, fact-checkers and media analysts have since established that the footage was not authentic and was produced using AI-powered video generation technology.

The incident highlights growing concerns about the ease with which artificial intelligence tools can now be used to fabricate convincing video content involving real public figures, particularly high-profile sports personalities.

A Warning for Cricket Fans

Fans of both the Indian and Sri Lankan cricket teams are being urged to exercise caution before sharing or believing viral video content, especially material that portrays well-known athletes in controversial or damaging situations.

The video showed no real incident between any players

AI video generation tools were used to create the deceptive content

Neither cricket board has reported any such altercation

Deepfakes Pose Increasing Threat

This latest case is part of a broader and deeply troubling global trend in which AI-generated deepfake videos are being used to spread misinformation about sporting figures, politicians, and celebrities. Such content can rapidly damage reputations and inflame tensions among fan communities before the truth is established.

Audiences are encouraged to verify video content through trusted news sources before accepting it as genuine, particularly when it involves inflammatory or sensational claims about public figures.

Sri Lankan cricket enthusiasts and the wider public are reminded to rely on credible, established media outlets when consuming news about their favourite players and teams, and to treat unverified viral content with healthy scepticism.

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