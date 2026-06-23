Two Killed by Temple Elephant During Poson Perahera Preparations in Rakwana

A mahout and his assistant lost their lives after being attacked by an elephant brought for the 78th Poson Perahera at the Rakwana Sri Ubhaya Thilakarama Viharaya, police confirmed.

Incident During Early Morning Hours

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning, the 21st, when two elephants that had been brought to participate in the annual perahera were tethered within the grounds of the temple premises.

According to ASP Chandana Halpagoda, the elephant turned on the mahout and his assistant while the animals remained secured within the temple compound, fatally injuring both men.

Lives Lost in Service of a Sacred Tradition

The Poson Perahera at Rakwana Sri Ubhaya Thilakarama Viharaya is a significant religious event, and this year marked its 78th consecutive celebration. Elephants play a central and ceremonial role in such processions across Sri Lanka, though incidents involving captive elephants continue to raise serious concerns about handler safety.

Both the mahout and his assistant were killed by one of the two elephants tethered at the temple, according to police spokesperson ASP Chandana Halpagoda.

Ongoing Concerns Over Elephant Handling Safety

The deaths have once again brought attention to the risks faced by those who work closely with elephants during large religious gatherings. Sri Lanka's perahera season sees dozens of captive elephants deployed across the island for ceremonial processions, with mahouts and their assistants often working long hours under demanding conditions.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

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