Sri Lanka to Ban Junk Food From Schools in Major Health Drive

Government Moves to Tackle Childhood Nutrition Crisis

Sri Lanka is set to introduce a ban on junk food in schools across the country, as authorities take decisive steps to address growing concerns over the health and nutritional wellbeing of the nation's children.

The move comes amid rising worry among health officials and educators about the increasing consumption of unhealthy, processed foods among school-aged children. Items high in sugar, salt, and artificial additives — commonly found in school canteens and surrounding vendors — are at the centre of the proposed restrictions.

Why the Ban Is Being Introduced

Health authorities have pointed to a steady rise in childhood obesity, diabetes, and diet-related illnesses as key drivers behind the decision. Officials believe that the school environment plays a critical role in shaping the long-term dietary habits of young Sri Lankans, making it an ideal starting point for meaningful intervention.

Among the core concerns prompting the ban are:

Increasing rates of obesity and overweight conditions among school children

High sugar content in popular snacks and beverages sold near schools

A lack of nutritious food options available within school premises

Long-term health risks associated with poor dietary habits formed during childhood

A Shift Towards Healthier School Environments

The proposed ban is expected to cover the sale and availability of junk food within school canteens and on school grounds. Authorities are also looking at measures to regulate vendors operating in close proximity to school gates, who often sell highly processed snacks and sugary drinks directly to students.

This initiative is part of a broader national effort to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases, which have become a significant public health challenge in Sri Lanka in recent years.

Reactions and the Road Ahead

The announcement has been broadly welcomed by health professionals and parent groups, who have long called for stronger measures to protect children from the aggressive marketing and easy availability of unhealthy food products.

While full implementation details and a timeline are yet to be officially confirmed, the government's commitment to cleaner, healthier school nutrition marks a significant policy shift — one that could have lasting benefits for generations of Sri Lankan children.

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