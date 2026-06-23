Special Probe Targets Prison Officers Suspected of Aiding Notorious Crime Figure 'Commando Salintha

Sri Lankan authorities have launched a special police investigation to identify prison officers allegedly providing unlawful assistance to organised crime figure Salintha Madushan Perera, widely known by his alias 'Commando Salintha', who is currently detained at the Boossa High Security Prison.

Investigation Targets Alleged Insider Assistance

The probe, initiated jointly by police and prison authorities, focuses on uncovering which jailers within the high-security facility may have been facilitating the activities of the notorious underworld figure from behind bars. The investigation signals growing concern among law enforcement over the potential compromise of prison security at one of the country's most closely watched detention facilities.

Who Is 'Commando Salintha'?

Salintha Madushan Perera is considered a prominent figure within Sri Lanka's organised crime network. His incarceration at Boossa, a facility specifically designated to house high-risk and high-profile detainees, underscores the serious nature of the charges and threats associated with him.

Concerns Over Prison Integrity

Authorities are treating the matter with urgency, as allegations of prison officers colluding with underworld figures raise serious questions about the integrity of Sri Lanka's correctional institutions. If confirmed, such conduct would represent a significant breach of security protocols designed to prevent incarcerated crime figures from continuing to operate criminal networks while in custody.

The special investigation team is expected to interview prison staff and review internal communications and visitor logs as part of the inquiry. No arrests of prison personnel have been confirmed at this stage.

Both the police and prison administration have declined to provide further details while the investigation remains ongoing.