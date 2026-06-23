SJB's Harsha de Silva Demands Inquiry Into High-Cost Fuel Imports Made in April

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Harsha de Silva has called on the government to launch a formal investigation into what he describes as unnecessary fuel imports carried out in April at inflated costs, raising serious questions about the rationale behind maintaining current fuel prices in Sri Lanka.

MP Questions Fuel Pricing Justification

De Silva, a prominent economist and opposition legislator, challenged the government's position on sustaining existing fuel prices, arguing that the high-cost April imports lack a credible explanation and may have placed an undue burden on Sri Lankan consumers and the national economy.

The SJB MP's remarks have reignited debate over transparency in Sri Lanka's fuel procurement process, a sector that has historically been a flashpoint for public concern, particularly in the aftermath of the country's devastating economic crisis of 2022.

Calls for Accountability in Procurement

De Silva urged the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances under which the April fuel consignments were procured, questioning whether proper procedures were followed and whether the purchases were made in the best interest of the Sri Lankan public.

His demands reflect broader opposition concerns about the government's management of energy costs at a time when ordinary Sri Lankans continue to feel the strain of high living expenses.

Wider Implications for Consumers

Fuel pricing remains a deeply sensitive issue for Sri Lankans, with price revisions directly affecting transportation costs, the cost of essential goods, and the day-to-day livelihoods of millions across the island. Any suggestion that consumers may have been made to absorb costs arising from avoidable or poorly managed procurement decisions is likely to draw significant public attention.

The government is yet to issue a formal response to De Silva's calls for an inquiry, and it remains to be seen whether an independent investigation will be initiated into the April fuel imports in question.