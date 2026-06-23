Messi Makes History With Double Strike as Argentina Cruise Past Austria at World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi has etched his name even deeper into football folklore, becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history after netting a brace to guide defending champions Argentina to a commanding 2–0 victory over Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A Record-Breaking Night in Texas

The match, played on Monday in Texas, saw the Argentine captain deliver when it mattered most, breaking the deadlock late in the first half with a moment of trademark brilliance. He added a second goal to seal the result and, in doing so, surpassed every player who has ever graced the tournament's greatest stage.

The victory was enough to send Argentina through to the last 32, as the South American giants continue their bid to defend the title they claimed so memorably in Qatar in 2022.

The Greatest of All Time Delivers Again

Widely regarded as the finest footballer to have ever played the game, Messi showed no signs of slowing down, producing a performance that will be remembered long after the final whistle blew in the Lone Star State.

The Argentine captain struck twice against Austria, making him the outright leading scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup — a record that may never be broken.

Austria, who had hoped to cause an upset against one of the tournament's most formidable sides, were unable to find a way past an organised and determined Argentine defence, leaving the pitch on the wrong end of a clean sheet.

Argentina March On

With their place in the next round secured, Argentina will now turn their attention to the knockout stages, where Messi and his teammates will be among the most feared sides remaining in the competition.

For the millions of football fans across Sri Lanka and around the world who follow the Argentine maestro's every move, Monday's performance served as yet another reminder of what makes Messi truly incomparable — a living legend still writing history at the grandest stage the sport has to offer.

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