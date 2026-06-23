Mbappé Shines With Brace as France Cruise Past Iraq 3-0 in Storm-Disrupted World Cup Clash

Kylian Mbappé was once again the standout performer as France swept aside Iraq 3-0 in a World Cup match that will be remembered as much for its dramatic weather disruption as for the football itself.

Mbappé Delivers Despite the Delay

The French superstar netted his second brace of the tournament, though the two goals came in extraordinary circumstances — separated by nearly three hours after thunderstorms in the region forced a lengthy suspension of play on Monday.

Despite the prolonged interruption, France showed their class and composure upon resumption, ultimately running out convincing 3-0 winners against their Iraqi opponents.

A Tournament First

The match holds the unwanted distinction of being the first game of this World Cup to be halted due to severe weather conditions. Lightning in the area prompted officials to take the decision to pause proceedings, leaving players, staff, and spectators waiting out the storm before action could resume.

France Remain in Command

The victory further strengthens France's position in the tournament, with Mbappé continuing to demonstrate why he is considered one of the most dangerous attackers in world football. His ability to perform at the highest level — even after an extended and disrupted break mid-match — underlines the quality that makes the French squad a formidable title contender.

For Iraq, the defeat was a difficult one to absorb, though the challenging conditions proved an equalising factor for much of the contest before France's superior quality ultimately told.

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