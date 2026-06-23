Fake AI-Generated Images Falsely Claim to Show Former Sri Lankan Spy Chief Tortured in Custody

A set of artificially generated images has been circulating on social media, falsely presented as photographic evidence that Sri Lanka's former intelligence chief was subjected to torture while in police custody. Fact-checkers have confirmed the images are not real photographs but were created using artificial intelligence.

What the Images Claimed to Show

The misleading visuals were shared widely across social media platforms, with users alleging they depicted the former spy chief bearing physical injuries consistent with abuse during detention. The posts attracted significant attention and triggered alarm among sections of the public concerned about the treatment of high-profile detainees in Sri Lanka.

Images Found to Be AI-Generated

Upon closer examination, investigators and digital verification specialists determined that the images bore the hallmarks of AI-generated content. Characteristics typical of artificially produced imagery — including unnatural skin textures, inconsistent lighting, and distorted background details — were identified as clear indicators that the photographs were fabricated and not taken in any real-world setting.

A Growing Concern for Sri Lanka

The incident highlights a troubling and increasingly common pattern in which AI-generated imagery is weaponised to spread misinformation, particularly in politically sensitive contexts. Sri Lanka has seen a rise in digitally manipulated content being used to inflame public opinion around high-profile legal and political matters.

Authorities and media literacy advocates have urged the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified images or videos, especially those involving individuals in legal proceedings or custody.

Context Surrounding the Former Spy Chief

The former intelligence chief, whose identity is linked to Sri Lanka's state security apparatus, has been at the centre of legal scrutiny in recent times. His detention has drawn public interest, making him a target for misinformation campaigns designed to provoke outrage or manipulate narratives around law enforcement conduct.

Call for Vigilance

Digital rights groups and journalism organisations operating in Sri Lanka have reiterated the importance of verifying content before amplifying it online. As AI tools become more accessible and sophisticated, the potential for fabricated imagery to cause real-world harm — including undermining trust in institutions and inciting unrest — continues to grow.

Members of the public who encounter suspicious images or videos related to ongoing legal cases are encouraged to report them to the relevant authorities and to rely only on verified news sources for accurate information.