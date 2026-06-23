Fabricated AI Images Falsely Presented as Proof of Torture of Sri Lanka's Former Spy Chief

Artificially generated images are being circulated on social media with false claims that they depict Sri Lanka's former intelligence chief being tortured while in police custody, a fact-check investigation has found.

Misleading Content Spreads Online

The images, which were not photographs of any real event, were shared widely across social media platforms accompanied by claims that they served as visual evidence of mistreatment suffered by the former spy chief during his detention. Independent verification has confirmed that the images were produced using artificial intelligence tools and bear no relation to actual events.

Fact-checkers identified clear markers consistent with AI-generated imagery, including characteristic distortions and visual inconsistencies that are commonly associated with machine-generated content. None of the images depicted a real scene or a real person in custody.

A Growing Disinformation Concern

The spread of such fabricated content highlights a broader and increasingly urgent problem facing Sri Lanka's information landscape — the deliberate use of AI-generated visuals to manipulate public perception around sensitive political and legal matters.

Cases involving high-profile individuals, particularly those connected to the security and intelligence establishment, are especially vulnerable to disinformation campaigns, as public interest in such figures remains high and emotions can run strong.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Media literacy advocates and fact-checking organisations have repeatedly warned Sri Lankan social media users to exercise greater caution before sharing images or videos that appear to document acts of violence, abuse, or misconduct — particularly when the content surfaces without verified sourcing or credible context.

AI-generated images can closely mimic real photography, making them difficult to detect at a glance.

Viral claims attached to such images often spread far faster than subsequent corrections.

Sharing unverified content, even with good intentions, can contribute to the spread of harmful misinformation.

The incident serves as a timely reminder that in an era of rapidly advancing generative AI technology, not everything that appears to be photographic evidence should be accepted at face value. Sri Lankan audiences are encouraged to consult verified news sources and established fact-checking platforms before drawing conclusions from images circulating on social media.