British School Colombo Clinch Double Glory at Inter International Schools Under-12 Tennis Championship

The British School in Colombo put on an impressive display of young tennis talent, sweeping both the boys' and girls' team titles at the Inter International Schools Under-12 Tennis Championship 2026, cementing their dominance in junior tennis at the national inter-school level.

A Dominant Performance Across the Board

The two-day tournament, held at the prestigious Colombo Queens Tennis Club on June 20 and 21, brought together some of the finest young tennis players from international schools across the country. The British School in Colombo proved to be the team to beat, with their under-12 players delivering strong performances in both the boys' and girls' categories to claim top honours on both fronts.

Gateway College Push Hard for Honours

Gateway College Colombo put up a commendable fight throughout the competition, finishing as runners-up and demonstrating that the standard of junior tennis across Sri Lanka's international schools continues to rise. Their performances across the championship underlined the growing depth of talent emerging from competing institutions.

A Bright Future for Junior Tennis

The Inter International Schools Under-12 Tennis Championship serves as a vital platform for nurturing young sporting talent in Sri Lanka. Competitions of this nature play a key role in identifying future stars and encouraging a new generation of players to take up the sport at a competitive level.

The British School in Colombo's double title victory will no doubt serve as inspiration for their young athletes as they continue to develop their skills on the court in the years ahead.