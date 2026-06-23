Alarm Bells Ring as JVP/NPP Government Moves to Tighten Grip on Sri Lanka's Media

Concerns over press freedom in Sri Lanka are mounting as the ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna and National People's Power government signals its intention to introduce measures critics warn could significantly curtail independent journalism and free expression in the country.

Growing Fears Over Press Independence

Media freedom advocates and political observers have raised serious alarms over what they describe as a deliberate effort by the JVP/NPP administration to tighten state control over the press. The moves are being viewed as a troubling departure from the democratic principles the government championed during its rise to power.

The administration, which swept to office on a wave of popular discontent and pledges of accountability and transparency, is now being accused of preparing legislative and regulatory steps that could effectively suppress critical reporting and curtail the operational independence of media organisations across the island.

A Troubling Pattern

Critics argue that the proposed measures follow a familiar pattern seen under previous Sri Lankan governments, where laws and regulations framed under the guise of national interest or media responsibility have historically been used to silence dissenting voices and investigative journalism.

Proposed regulatory frameworks are said to introduce punitive oversight mechanisms targeting news outlets.

Journalists and editors fear increased state interference in editorial decision-making.

Opposition figures and civil society groups have condemned the moves as an attack on democratic freedoms.

Promises vs. Reality

The JVP/NPP government came to power with strong rhetoric around good governance, transparency, and the protection of civil liberties. However, the latest developments have led many within the media community to question whether those commitments were genuine or merely electoral positioning.

Critics have noted that suppressing media freedom is often among the first steps taken by governments seeking to consolidate power and insulate themselves from public scrutiny.

Press freedom organisations operating both locally and internationally have urged the Sri Lankan government to halt any measures that would undermine the independence of the fourth estate, warning that a free press remains essential to any functioning democracy.

Wider Implications for Sri Lankan Democracy

For a country still navigating its recovery from a devastating economic crisis that triggered mass public protests in 2022, the health of its democratic institutions — including an independent media — is considered critical. Analysts warn that moves to suppress journalism could deepen public distrust in government at a time when the country desperately needs transparent and accountable governance.

As pressure builds both domestically and internationally, all eyes will be on the JVP/NPP administration to clarify its intentions and demonstrate a genuine commitment to upholding the media freedoms it once promised to protect.