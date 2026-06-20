Sri Lankan MP's Visit to Katchatheevu Signals Closure on Long-Standing Sovereignty Dispute

Katchatheevu Sovereignty Question Revisited

The long-contested question of sovereignty over Katchatheevu, the small uninhabited island situated in the Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India, has once again come into sharp focus following a visit by a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament to the island.

Background to the Dispute

Katchatheevu has been a source of diplomatic tension between Sri Lanka and India for decades. The island was ceded to Sri Lanka by India through a bilateral agreement signed in 1974 and subsequently reinforced by a further agreement in 1976. Despite this, the issue has periodically resurfaced in Indian domestic politics, particularly among political parties in Tamil Nadu, where fishing communities have traditionally operated in the surrounding waters.

Indian fishermen, especially those from Tamil Nadu, have long sought access to the waters around Katchatheevu, arguing that they have historical fishing rights in the area. Sri Lanka, however, has maintained that its sovereignty over the island is firmly established under the terms of the existing international agreements.

Parliamentary Visit Underscores Sri Lanka's Position

The recent visit by a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament to Katchatheevu has been widely interpreted as a reaffirmation of the island nation's sovereign authority over the territory. The visit serves as a clear political signal that Sri Lanka considers the matter of ownership to be conclusively settled under international law and bilateral treaty obligations.

Observers note that such visits carry significant symbolic weight, particularly at a time when the issue continues to be raised in Indian political discourse ahead of electoral cycles in Tamil Nadu.

Diplomatic Implications

Sri Lanka has consistently maintained that the 1974 and 1976 agreements between the two nations are legally binding and leave no room for ambiguity regarding sovereignty. Colombo has shown little appetite for reopening negotiations on the matter, viewing any such move as unnecessary given the clarity of the existing legal framework.

For Sri Lanka, Katchatheevu is not merely a geographic footnote — it represents a broader principle of territorial integrity and the sanctity of international agreements. The island also holds religious significance, being home to the St. Anthony's Church, which attracts pilgrims from both Sri Lanka and India during an annual festival.

Fishing Rights Remain a Sensitive Issue

While sovereignty itself may be considered settled from Colombo's perspective, the question of fishing rights in the waters surrounding Katchatheevu continues to generate friction. Sri Lankan fishermen and authorities have at various times clashed with Indian trawlers operating in the zone, raising concerns about the depletion of marine resources and violations of maritime boundaries.

The 1974 agreement formally recognised Sri Lanka's sovereignty over Katchatheevu.

A follow-up agreement in 1976 further defined maritime boundaries between the two countries.

Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu retain limited rights to use the island for rest and to dry their nets, but do not hold fishing rights in Sri Lankan waters.

Looking Ahead

As both nations navigate the complexities of their bilateral relationship, the Katchatheevu issue serves as a reminder that historical disputes — even those considered legally resolved — can resurface as potent political symbols. Sri Lanka's continued assertion of its presence on the island is expected to remain an important aspect of its foreign policy posture toward India.

Sri Lanka views the sovereignty of Katchatheevu as a settled matter under international law, and recent parliamentary engagement with the island reinforces that position at both a diplomatic and symbolic level.

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