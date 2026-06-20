Sri Lanka Women Deliver Stunning Upset Against New Zealand at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team produced one of the standout results of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, defeating defending champions New Zealand in a remarkable upset that has shaken up the tournament standings and dealt a serious blow to New Zealand's title defence.

A Result That Rocked the Tournament

The victory marks a significant moment for Sri Lankan women's cricket, as the island nation overcame one of the world's most formidable T20 sides. New Zealand, who came into the tournament as defending champions, now face an uncertain path forward following the unexpected defeat.

The result has sent ripples through the competition, forcing teams across the tournament to reassess their calculations as the group stage unfolds.

England Continue Unbeaten Run

Meanwhile, England have maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament, continuing to build momentum as one of the stronger sides in the competition. Their consistent performances have placed them among the favourites heading into the latter stages of the group phase.

Sri Lanka's Growing Confidence

For Sri Lanka, the win represents far more than just two points in the standings. It signals the continued development and growing competitiveness of the national women's side on the global stage. The team's performance is expected to boost morale and confidence ahead of their remaining matches in the tournament.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka have been quick to celebrate the historic result, with widespread praise pouring in for the players and the coaching staff behind the team's impressive display.

As the Women's T20 World Cup continues to deliver drama and surprises, Sri Lanka's performance serves as a powerful reminder that the gap between cricket's traditional powerhouses and emerging nations is narrowing rapidly.

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