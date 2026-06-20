Sri Lanka Tightens Grip on Expressway Safety With Strict Seat Belt Enforcement Starting Today

Sri Lanka has taken a firm step toward improving road safety as authorities begin strictly enforcing mandatory seat belt regulations for all motorists and passengers travelling on the country's expressways, effective from today.

New Enforcement Drive Targets Expressway Users

The National Council for Road Safety (NCRS) has announced that the crackdown applies to both drivers and all passengers travelling on expressways across the island. The move signals a tougher stance by authorities who have long urged Sri Lankans to adopt safer driving habits on high-speed roadways.

Traffic police and road safety officials are expected to be deployed at key points along major expressways to monitor compliance and take action against violators. Those found travelling without seat belts fastened will be subject to penalties under existing traffic laws.

A Push Toward Safer Roads

Road safety advocates have welcomed the enforcement drive, noting that seat belt usage remains alarmingly low in Sri Lanka despite repeated public awareness campaigns. High-speed expressways, where the consequences of accidents are far more severe, have been identified as a priority zone for intervention.

Wearing a seat belt remains one of the single most effective measures a motorist can take to survive a road accident.

Authorities have urged the public to treat the regulation not as a burden but as a life-saving responsibility. Drivers are reminded that they are legally obligated to ensure that all passengers in their vehicle are buckled up before setting off on any expressway journey.

Wider Road Safety Context

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a high rate of road traffic fatalities, with expressway incidents increasingly drawing public concern. The NCRS has indicated that this enforcement campaign is part of a broader national effort to reduce preventable deaths and injuries on the road network.

Seat belts are mandatory for drivers and all passengers on expressways.

Enforcement begins island-wide from today.

Violators will face penalties under Sri Lanka's traffic regulations.

The campaign is led by the National Council for Road Safety.

The public is encouraged to cooperate fully with enforcement officers and to make seat belt use a non-negotiable habit whenever travelling on expressways across Sri Lanka.

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