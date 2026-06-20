Over One Kilogram of 'ICE' Seized in Meetiyagoda Drug Bust

A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody following a drug raid in the Iranawila area of Meetiyagoda, after authorities discovered more than one kilogram of the highly addictive crystalline methamphetamine known as 'ICE' in his possession.

Significant Haul Uncovered

The arrest marks a notable seizure in the ongoing battle against the spread of hard narcotics across Sri Lanka. ICE, a potent form of methamphetamine, has increasingly been intercepted by law enforcement in various parts of the country in recent years, raising serious concerns among authorities and public health officials alike.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, was apprehended during the operation in the coastal Meetiyagoda locality, which falls within the Western Province's outer reaches.

Efforts to Combat Drug Trafficking

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have intensified operations targeting the distribution and possession of hard drugs, particularly crystalline methamphetamine, which has steadily gained ground in local illicit drug markets.

The seized substance weighed in excess of one kilogram

The arrest was carried out in the Iranawila area of Meetiyagoda

The suspect is 32 years of age

The arrested individual is expected to be produced before the relevant courts as investigations into the case continue. Authorities have indicated that further inquiries are underway to determine the source and intended distribution network of the confiscated narcotics.

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