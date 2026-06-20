FitsAir Launches Direct Flights Between Colombo and Ahmedabad, Becoming the Sole Non-Stop Link

Sri Lankan private carrier FitsAir has commenced direct flight operations between Colombo and Ahmedabad, establishing what is currently the only non-stop air link connecting the two cities.

A New Route Bridging Sri Lanka and Gujarat

The new service operates three times a week, offering passengers a convenient and time-saving travel option between Sri Lanka's commercial capital and the bustling western Indian city of Ahmedabad. With no other airline currently offering a non-stop connection on this route, FitsAir positions itself as the exclusive carrier for travellers seeking a direct link between the two destinations.

Strategic Move for FitsAir

The launch of this route marks a significant step in FitsAir's ongoing efforts to expand its regional network. Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat and a major economic and cultural hub in India, represents a valuable market given the strong trade, tourism, and diaspora ties between Sri Lanka and the Indian state.

The thrice-weekly schedule is expected to cater to both business and leisure travellers, providing greater flexibility and connectivity for those moving between the two countries.

Growing Importance of India Connectivity

India remains one of Sri Lanka's most critical aviation markets, with demand for air travel between the two neighbours continuing to grow steadily. The addition of an Ahmedabad route further strengthens bilateral connectivity at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to boost tourism arrivals and foreign investment.

FitsAir's latest expansion underscores the airline's ambition to carve out a larger presence in the South Asian regional aviation landscape, taking advantage of underserved routes that major carriers have yet to tap.

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