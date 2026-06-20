FitsAir Launches Direct Flights Between Colombo and Ahmedabad

Sri Lankan private carrier FitsAir has launched direct flight services connecting Colombo to Ahmedabad, India, marking a fresh expansion of air connectivity between the two countries.

A New Route Opens Up

The new service adds Ahmedabad, the largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat, to FitsAir's growing network of international destinations. The route is expected to serve both business and leisure travellers, as well as members of the Sri Lankan and Indian diaspora communities who have long sought convenient travel options between the two cities.

Ahmedabad is one of India's fastest-growing economic hubs and a significant centre of commerce, culture, and tourism. Direct connectivity to the city from Colombo is anticipated to strengthen bilateral trade and tourism ties between Sri Lanka and India.

FitsAir's Expanding Footprint

FitsAir has been steadily building its international presence, positioning itself as a key player in regional aviation out of Sri Lanka. The addition of the Colombo-Ahmedabad route reflects the airline's broader strategy to tap into high-demand corridors within South Asia.

For Sri Lankan travellers, the new service offers a more direct and convenient option to reach western India, eliminating the need for connecting flights through third-party hubs.

The launch is seen as a positive development for Sri Lanka's aviation sector, which continues its recovery and growth following the turbulent years experienced across the industry in the recent past.

Related Video