Dominican Student Caught Smuggling Hashish Worth Over Rs. 376 Million Through Colombo Airport

A 23-year-old Dominican national pursuing studies in Toronto, Canada, has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after Sri Lanka Customs officers intercepted a major drug haul worth over Rs. 376 million in street value.

Suspect Nabbed at Colombo's Main Gateway

The arrest was made by vigilant Customs officials stationed at BIA, who grew suspicious of the young traveller and moved to conduct a thorough inspection. The subsequent search led to the discovery of a significant quantity of hashish concealed on or within the suspect's possession.

A Significant Drug Seizure

The recovered narcotic substance has been identified as hashish, a controlled drug derived from cannabis. Authorities valued the haul at more than Rs. 376 million, making it one of the more substantial drug interceptions recorded at the airport in recent times.

The suspect, aged 23, holds Dominican nationality and had been residing in Canada where he was enrolled as a student. Details regarding the flight route taken by the individual are expected to be disclosed as investigations progress.

Investigation Underway

Following the arrest, the Dominican national was handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further questioning and legal proceedings. Sri Lanka Customs officials confirmed that the case is currently under active investigation.

The seizure underscores the continued efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to prevent the flow of illegal narcotics through the country's primary international air gateway. BIA remains one of the key transit points monitored closely by Customs and law enforcement agencies in the fight against drug trafficking.

Further details, including the specific flight details and the method of concealment used, are anticipated to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

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