CSE and SEC to Take Stock Market Education Across Sri Lanka Through Island-Wide Investor Forums

Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly announced plans to conduct a series of investor forums spanning the length and breadth of the island, in a bid to broaden public participation in the country's capital markets.

Taking Financial Literacy to the Grassroots

The initiative reflects a concerted effort by both regulatory and market bodies to demystify stock market investing for ordinary Sri Lankans, many of whom remain unfamiliar with or apprehensive about equity investments. By taking these forums beyond Colombo and into regional communities, the CSE and SEC are signalling a clear commitment to inclusive economic participation.

The island-wide outreach programme is expected to cover multiple provinces, bringing together prospective investors, existing market participants, and financial professionals under one roof at each location.

What the Forums Aim to Achieve

The forums are designed to serve several key purposes, including:

Educating the public on how to invest safely and responsibly in the stock market

Raising awareness of investor rights and the protections afforded under Sri Lankan securities law

Encouraging greater retail investor participation to deepen market liquidity

Addressing common misconceptions and concerns surrounding capital market investments

A Strategic Push for Market Growth

Sri Lanka's capital markets have long been dominated by institutional investors and a relatively narrow base of retail participants. Expanding that base is widely considered essential to the long-term development and resilience of the CSE.

Both the CSE and the SEC have in recent years ramped up their public education efforts, recognising that a well-informed investor community is fundamental to maintaining market integrity and driving sustainable growth.

The announcement comes at a time when Sri Lanka is gradually rebuilding economic confidence following a period of significant financial turbulence, making efforts to channel public savings into productive capital market instruments all the more relevant.

Further details regarding the specific dates, venues, and registration process for the upcoming investor forums are expected to be released by the CSE and SEC in the coming weeks.