Yoshitha Rajapaksa Released on Bail With Overseas Travel Ban Imposed

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lahiru de Silva has granted bail to Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while simultaneously barring him from travelling abroad, in a ruling delivered yesterday.

Bail Conditions Set by Court

The magistrate ordered that Yoshitha be released on three sureties of Rs. 5 million each, setting stringent financial conditions for his release. Alongside the bail grant, the court imposed an overseas travel ban on the former president's son, restricting his movements outside the country pending further legal proceedings.

Bribery Commission Behind the Case

The case has been brought before the courts by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, the independent state body tasked with probing financial misconduct and corrupt practices among public figures and individuals connected to public life in Sri Lanka.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who has previously served as a naval officer, is among several members of the Rajapaksa family who have faced legal scrutiny in recent years amid broader investigations into alleged financial irregularities linked to the former administration.

The imposition of the travel ban signals the court's intent to ensure Yoshitha remains within the jurisdiction as the legal process continues. Further hearings are expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

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