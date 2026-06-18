Sri Lanka Plans Major Labour Law Reform With Unified Code Set for 2026 Deadline

Sri Lanka is preparing to undertake a sweeping overhaul of its labour laws, with the government targeting the introduction of a unified labour code before the end of 2026, according to the minister responsible for the reform initiative.

A Long-Overdue Modernisation

The planned reform aims to consolidate the country's fragmented and often outdated body of employment legislation into a single, cohesive legal framework. Sri Lanka's current labour laws are spread across numerous statutes, many of which date back decades and are widely considered ill-suited to the demands of a modern economy.

The move has been welcomed by business groups and labour advocates alike, who have long called for greater clarity and consistency in the rules governing employer-employee relations across both the public and private sectors.

What the Reform Seeks to Achieve

According to the minister, the unified code is intended to simplify compliance for businesses, strengthen protections for workers, and bring Sri Lanka's labour standards more closely in line with international best practices. Key objectives of the overhaul are expected to include:

Streamlining existing legislation into a single accessible legal document

Reducing bureaucratic complexity for employers, particularly small and medium enterprises

Enhancing worker rights and workplace safety standards

Improving dispute resolution mechanisms between employers and employees

Timeline and Implementation

The government has set an ambitious deadline of end-2026 for the completion and introduction of the new unified code. Officials have indicated that consultations with relevant stakeholders, including trade unions, employer federations, and legal experts, will form a critical part of the drafting process in the months ahead.

The reform represents one of the most significant restructuring efforts in Sri Lanka's labour policy landscape in recent memory, with the potential to reshape the working environment for millions of employees across the island.

Broader Economic Context

The announcement comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following a severe financial crisis, with the government keen to attract foreign investment and improve the ease of doing business. A modernised labour framework is seen as an important signal to international investors that the country is committed to structural reform and regulatory clarity.

Labour law experts have cautioned, however, that the success of the reform will depend heavily on meaningful engagement with all stakeholders and careful drafting to ensure that worker protections are not diluted in the push to create a more business-friendly environment.

Further details on the scope and content of the proposed unified code are expected to emerge as the consultation process gets underway in the coming months.