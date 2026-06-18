Speculation and Fear Driving Sri Lanka Rupee Decline, Says Minister

A Sri Lankan government minister has attributed the recent depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee primarily to heightened speculation and market fears, rather than any fundamental deterioration in the country's economic conditions.

Minister Points to Market Sentiment as Key Driver

The minister's remarks come amid growing concern over the rupee's performance in currency markets, with the government keen to reassure businesses, investors and the general public that the slide is not reflective of deeper structural weaknesses in the economy.

According to the minister, speculative activity in foreign exchange markets has played a significant role in amplifying the currency's decline, with fear-driven trading compounding the pressure on the rupee beyond what economic fundamentals would otherwise justify.

Concerns Over Economic Stability

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the severe foreign exchange crisis of 2022, which led the country to seek an International Monetary Fund bailout programme. The rupee's renewed weakness has raised fresh concerns among importers, exporters and ordinary citizens already grappling with the cost of living.

Speculation in foreign exchange markets identified as a primary cause

Market fears said to be driving disproportionate currency movement

Government insists underlying economic conditions remain stable

Government Seeks to Calm Markets

By placing the blame squarely on speculative behaviour and sentiment-driven trading, the government appears to be signalling its intention to monitor market activity closely and, if necessary, intervene to prevent excessive volatility.

Economists and market analysts are likely to scrutinise the minister's comments carefully, as currency movements in a post-crisis economy such as Sri Lanka's carry significant implications for inflation, import costs and the country's ongoing debt restructuring efforts.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has previously taken steps to manage exchange rate volatility, and observers will be watching whether authorities move to address the speculative pressures the minister has highlighted.

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