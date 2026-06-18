PM Warns Against Unapproved Programmes Entering Sri Lankan Schools

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has issued a firm directive stating that only programmes carrying official government approval should be permitted to operate within the country's schools, warning that unauthorised initiatives from external organisations and groups must be kept out of educational institutions without exception.

A Clear Stance on School Programmes

The Prime Minister's remarks reflect growing concern over the increasing number of organisations and groups that seek access to school environments to conduct their own initiatives — many of which have not undergone any formal vetting or received clearance from the relevant government authorities.

Amarasuriya stressed that under no circumstances should programmes lacking proper government endorsement be allowed entry into schools, signalling a tightening of oversight over what students are exposed to during their time in the education system.

Protecting the Integrity of Public Education

The directive is being seen as a move to safeguard the integrity and consistency of Sri Lanka's public education framework. By ensuring that only approved content and structured programmes reach students, the government aims to maintain a controlled and accountable learning environment across all schools in the island.

Authorities are expected to reinforce these guidelines at the institutional level, with school administrators being reminded of their responsibility to scrutinise any proposed programmes before granting access to external parties.

What This Means for External Organisations

Groups and organisations — whether local or international — that wish to conduct programmes within Sri Lankan schools will now face stricter scrutiny. Any initiative must first go through the appropriate government approval process before being introduced to students or school staff.

All external programmes must receive official government clearance prior to entering schools.

School administrators bear responsibility for enforcing this policy at the ground level.

Organisations found operating without approval risk having their programmes discontinued.

The Prime Minister's message is unambiguous — the education of Sri Lanka's children must remain firmly under the guidance and authority of the state, with no room for unchecked outside influence within school premises.