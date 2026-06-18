New Gold Loan Regulations Set to Squeeze Sri Lanka's Finance Companies More Than Banks

Tighter Rules Create Uneven Playing Field

Newly introduced regulations governing gold-backed lending in Sri Lanka are expected to weigh more heavily on licensed finance companies than on the country's commercial banks, according to industry analysts tracking the sector.

The regulatory changes, which place stricter conditions on how gold loans are issued and managed, have raised concerns among non-bank financial institutions that rely significantly on gold-backed lending as a core part of their business model.

Why Finance Companies Face Greater Exposure

Unlike commercial banks, which typically have diversified loan portfolios spanning corporate lending, mortgages, and trade finance, many licensed finance companies in Sri Lanka depend heavily on gold loans to drive revenue. This concentration means that tighter rules on loan-to-value ratios, interest calculations, or collateral handling could have a disproportionate impact on their bottom lines.

Analysts note that banks are better positioned to absorb regulatory shocks due to their broader asset bases and stronger capital buffers, giving them a structural advantage as the new framework takes hold.

A Sector Already Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's non-bank financial sector has faced considerable stress in recent years, navigating the aftermath of the country's severe economic crisis, rising non-performing loans, and tightening liquidity conditions. For many finance companies, gold lending had served as a relatively stable and accessible product during that turbulent period.

The introduction of more stringent oversight, while aimed at protecting borrowers and ensuring financial system stability, now threatens to erode one of the key revenue streams keeping smaller finance firms afloat.

Broader Implications for Borrowers

Gold loans are widely used by ordinary Sri Lankans, particularly low- and middle-income households, as a quick and accessible source of credit during financial emergencies. Any contraction in the availability of such loans — or an increase in borrowing costs resulting from compliance pressures — could limit financial access for vulnerable segments of the population.

Finance companies carry higher concentration risk in gold lending compared to banks

Stricter regulations may affect loan-to-value limits and collateral management practices

Commercial banks have stronger capital positions to absorb the regulatory impact

Low-income borrowers who rely on gold loans may face reduced access to credit

Regulatory Intent vs. Industry Reality

While the Central Bank of Sri Lanka's move to regulate the gold loan market more rigorously is broadly seen as a necessary step toward greater financial sector discipline, industry stakeholders are calling for a phased or differentiated approach that acknowledges the structural differences between banks and finance companies.

As the regulatory framework continues to evolve, the performance of licensed finance companies in the coming quarters will be closely watched as a key indicator of how the sector adapts to its new operating environment.

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