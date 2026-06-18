Historic Upset: Sri Lanka Women Stun New Zealand at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team produced one of the most stunning upsets of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, defeating a formidable New Zealand side in a result that sent shockwaves through the international cricketing community.

A Landmark Victory for Lankan Cricket

The victory marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's women's cricket programme, which has long been working to establish itself as a competitive force on the global stage. Beating New Zealand, a team renowned for their consistency and experience in women's cricket, signals a bold new chapter for the island nation's female cricketers.

The result was celebrated with tremendous pride back home, with fans and officials hailing the performance as one of the greatest achievements in Sri Lankan women's cricket history. The team showed remarkable composure and skill to overcome a side that is regularly considered among the sport's elite.

England Ease Past Ireland

Elsewhere in the tournament, England demonstrated their class with a convincing victory over Ireland. The match was largely one-sided as England's batting and bowling lineup proved too strong for their opponents, reinforcing their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Tournament Excitement Builds

The Women's T20 World Cup continues to deliver compelling cricket, with upsets and dominant performances keeping fans across the globe on the edge of their seats. Sri Lanka's historic win in particular is expected to boost enthusiasm for women's cricket in the country and inspire a new generation of young players.

For Sri Lanka, this victory is more than just a result — it is a statement of intent that the island's women's team is ready to compete with the very best in world cricket.

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