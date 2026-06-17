Sri Lanka Sets Sights on $36 Billion Export Target with Bold New Five-Year Strategy

Sri Lanka has launched an ambitious new five-year export development strategy, setting a target of reaching $36 billion in export earnings by the year 2030, as the island nation looks to accelerate its economic recovery and strengthen its position in global trade.

A Strategic Roadmap for Trade Growth

The newly unveiled strategy represents one of the most comprehensive export-focused policy frameworks Sri Lanka has introduced in recent years. The plan is designed to significantly scale up the country's foreign exchange earnings, which remain critical to stabilising the economy following the severe financial crisis the nation endured in recent years.

Authorities are banking on a multi-sector approach to achieve the ambitious milestone, with efforts expected to span traditional export industries as well as emerging and high-value sectors that can compete effectively on the international stage.

Why This Target Matters

For a country that has been working to rebuild economic confidence and restore its standing with international creditors and trade partners, reaching $36 billion in exports by 2030 would mark a transformative shift. Strong export performance directly supports foreign currency reserves, reduces reliance on borrowing, and creates employment across key industries.

Sri Lanka's export base has historically been anchored by sectors such as apparel and textiles, tea, rubber, and gems and jewellery. A successful five-year strategy would likely require both deepening performance in these established areas and actively developing new export categories.

Looking Ahead

The announcement signals a renewed commitment from Sri Lankan authorities to pursue outward-looking economic policies. Trade analysts and business communities will be watching closely to see how implementation plans take shape, including what support mechanisms, incentives, and institutional reforms will accompany the overarching targets.

With five years remaining until the 2030 deadline, consistent policy execution and close coordination between the government, private sector, and export promotion bodies will be essential to translating this vision into measurable results for the Sri Lankan economy.

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