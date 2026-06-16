Trump Claims Iran Peace Deal Already Signed, Says Details Coming 'Pretty Soon

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a preliminary agreement to bring an end to hostilities with Iran has been signed, hinting that the full details of the deal would be made public in the near future.

"I am very happy to say it's signed, the deal is all signed," Trump declared, making the announcement during discussions with French officials.

The US president expressed optimism about the development, suggesting that further details surrounding the agreement would be disclosed "pretty soon," though he stopped short of providing a precise timeline or elaborating on the specific terms of the accord.

A Significant Diplomatic Development

The announcement marks a potentially landmark moment in US-Iran relations, which have been defined by decades of tension, sanctions, and regional proxy conflicts. If confirmed, a formalised agreement between Washington and Tehran could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and have wide-ranging implications for global energy markets and international security.

The claim comes amid broader diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration to resolve longstanding international conflicts through direct negotiation, a hallmark approach of the current US leadership.

World Watching Closely

The international community, including governments across Asia and the Middle East, is expected to monitor further developments closely. For Sri Lanka, which maintains trade and diplomatic ties with both the United States and Iran, a stabilisation of relations between the two powers could have positive downstream effects on regional stability and oil prices.

No official confirmation has yet emerged from the Iranian government, and further clarity on the contents and enforceability of the reported deal is anticipated in the coming days.

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