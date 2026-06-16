Sri Lanka A Seal Thrilling Super Over Victory to Deny India A Batting Starlets

Sri Lanka A produced a nervy but ultimately brilliant performance to defeat India A in a dramatic Super Over finish, denying the impressive batting duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Shedge in a match that had spectators on the edge of their seats throughout.

A Match That Went Down to the Wire

The contest proved to be one of the most gripping encounters of the series, with neither side willing to yield as regulation play ended in a tie, forcing the high-stakes Super Over decider. Sri Lanka A held their nerve in the final moments to clinch a result that will be remembered as one of their finest performances in recent youth and emerging-level cricket.

India A's young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been generating considerable excitement in cricketing circles, along with Shedge, put up a determined resistance that pushed the Sri Lankan side to their absolute limits. The pair's contributions ensured the match remained tightly contested before the Super Over was required to separate the two teams.

Sri Lanka A Rise to the Occasion

In the Super Over itself, Sri Lanka A displayed composure well beyond their experience levels, executing their plans effectively under immense pressure to deny India A what would have been a memorable victory inspired by their talented youngsters.

The result will serve as a significant confidence booster for Sri Lankan cricket's emerging generation, demonstrating that the island nation continues to develop players capable of competing and winning in high-pressure situations against strong regional opposition.

The performance is expected to draw praise from the Sri Lanka Cricket board, as nurturing competitive talent at the A-team level remains a core pillar of the national cricketing development strategy.

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