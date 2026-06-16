Sri Lanka A Fielder Tells Teen Sensation Sooryavanshi to "Go Home" in Heated India A Tour Match

A shadow series between Sri Lanka A and India A has spilled beyond the boundary ropes and into a full-blown controversy, after a Sri Lankan fielder was heard telling teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to "go home" during a tense moment on the field.

What Happened on the Field?

The incident occurred during the ongoing India A tour of Sri Lanka, a series designed to prepare emerging talent from both nations for international cricket. Sooryavanshi, who has taken the cricketing world by storm with his explosive batting at an exceptionally young age, was at the crease when a Sri Lanka A fielder directed the provocative remark at him.

The comment was picked up and quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from cricket fans, commentators, and former players alike. Many viewed the remark as unsportsmanlike and unbecoming of the spirit of cricket, particularly when directed at a teenage player still establishing himself at the highest levels of the sport.

Sooryavanshi's Response

Rather than being rattled by the verbal provocation, the young Indian batsman is reported to have responded in the most fitting way possible — with his bat. Sooryavanshi continued his innings with composure, demonstrating a maturity well beyond his years and silencing his critics on the field with a confident display of strokeplay.

Reactions from the Cricket Community

The episode has triggered a broader conversation about sledging and mental intimidation in cricket, especially when directed at young or debutant players. Critics have argued that while sledging has long been part of the competitive fabric of the game, targeting a teenager with dismissive remarks crosses an important line.

Several former cricketers condemned the remark on social media, calling it disrespectful.

Indian cricket supporters rallied behind Sooryavanshi, praising his calm and measured response.

Questions have been raised about whether match officials took any action regarding the incident.

A Series Under the Spotlight

The A-team series between Sri Lanka and India is typically viewed as a stepping stone for future international stars, making it all the more important that young players are given an environment in which they can develop without unnecessary hostility. Both boards have not yet issued official statements addressing the controversy.

As the series continues, all eyes will be on how officials and team managements respond to the incident — and whether Sooryavanshi, already being tipped as a future star of Indian cricket, continues to let his extraordinary talent do the talking.