Human Rights Commission Launches Inquiry Into Alleged Torture of Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has initiated a formal investigation into allegations that former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Suresh Sallay was subjected to torture while in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Statements to Be Recorded

The Commission confirmed that statements would be obtained from CID officials as part of its inquiry into the alleged mistreatment of Sallay, who is currently being held in connection with a separate criminal investigation. The move signals a serious step by the rights body to determine whether fundamental rights of the detained former intelligence chief were violated during his time in custody.

Background

Suresh Sallay, a high-profile figure in Sri Lanka's national security apparatus, has been under scrutiny as part of broader investigations into alleged abuses carried out during previous administrations. His detention by the CID attracted significant public attention given his senior role in state intelligence.

Allegations of torture or ill-treatment of individuals in state custody represent a grave concern under both Sri Lankan law and international human rights standards to which the country is a signatory.

HRCSL's Role

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka is an independent constitutional body mandated to investigate complaints of human rights violations, including those involving state actors. Its decision to probe the allegations against Sallay's treatment underscores the Commission's responsibility to ensure that no detainee, regardless of the nature of the charges they face, is subjected to inhumane or degrading treatment.

The outcome of the Commission's inquiry is expected to have wider implications for accountability standards within Sri Lanka's law enforcement institutions.