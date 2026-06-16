Government's Three-Month Fuel Concession Scheme to Expire in June, Says Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka's fuel concession programme, introduced by the government earlier this year, is set to come to an end by the close of June, with authorities indicating that any further measures will be determined based on prevailing conditions at that time, Deputy Finance Minister has confirmed.

Scheme Reaches Its Conclusion

The three-month fuel subsidy arrangement, which was rolled out to provide some relief to consumers amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures, was always intended as a time-limited initiative. As the programme approaches its expiry at the end of this month, questions have been mounting among the public and industry stakeholders about what comes next.

The Deputy Finance Minister acknowledged that the concession period would not be automatically extended, and that the government would assess the situation before determining any future course of action.

Decision to Be Based on Prevailing Conditions

Rather than committing to a renewal or a firm end to fuel relief measures, officials have adopted a wait-and-see approach, signalling that any fresh decision will be guided by economic realities on the ground once June draws to a close.

This cautious stance reflects the broader fiscal challenges Sri Lanka continues to navigate as the country works through its economic recovery programme following the severe crisis of recent years.

Public Concern Over Cost of Living

For many Sri Lankan households and small businesses, fuel prices remain a critical factor influencing daily expenditure and operational costs. Transport operators, fishermen, and farmers are among those who have benefited from the concession scheme and are now watching closely for government signals on what relief, if any, may follow.

With no firm commitment yet made on extending support, consumers have been urged to stay attentive to official announcements expected in the coming weeks as the government completes its review of the situation.

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