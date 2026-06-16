Gotabaya Rajapaksa Moves Court of Appeal to Block PTA Arrest Over Easter Sunday Attacks Investigation

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has taken legal action to prevent his arrest by filing a petition before the Court of Appeal, seeking protection from being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Legal Bid to Halt Arrest

The petition, filed before the Court of Appeal, requests an order restraining authorities from arresting the former head of state under the provisions of the PTA as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the devastating coordinated bombings that killed over 260 people on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

The move signals a significant legal development in the long-running probe into one of Sri Lanka's deadliest terrorist incidents, which targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island during Easter morning services and breakfast hours.

Background to the Investigation

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Defence Secretary at the time of the attacks before later being elected President in November 2019, has faced scrutiny over what authorities and critics have described as prior intelligence warnings that were not acted upon in time to prevent the carnage.

The Easter Sunday bombings, carried out by local Islamist extremists with alleged links to the Islamic State, remain one of the most traumatic events in Sri Lanka's post-war history. Families of the victims have long demanded accountability from senior officials who held positions of responsibility in the security establishment at the time.

PTA Provisions at Issue

The Prevention of Terrorism Act grants authorities broad powers of arrest and detention, and its potential application in this case has elevated the gravity of the situation surrounding Rajapaksa's legal standing. By seeking relief from the Court of Appeal, the former president is attempting to place judicial safeguards between himself and any prospective arrest warrant that investigators may seek to execute.

Legal observers noted that the filing underscores the mounting pressure on former officials as the Easter Sunday probe enters a more active phase, with investigators signalling a renewed push to establish criminal accountability at the highest levels.

Wider Implications

Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from the presidency in July 2022 following a mass public uprising driven largely by Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis, fleeing the country before eventually returning. His latest legal manoeuvre is expected to draw considerable public attention, particularly from survivor communities and victims' families who have waited years for justice.

The Court of Appeal is yet to indicate when it will take up the petition for hearing. Further developments in this case are expected to be closely watched both locally and internationally.

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