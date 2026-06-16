Cybercrime Surge Alarms Sri Lanka as Scam Networks Shift Base from South-East Asia

Island Nation Becomes New Hub for Organised Online Fraud

Sri Lanka is experiencing a sharp and deeply concerning rise in cybercrime, with authorities and analysts warning that the country is increasingly becoming a relocation destination for sophisticated scam networks previously operating out of South-East Asia.

The shift follows sustained crackdowns in countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and the Philippines, where law enforcement agencies — often acting under international pressure — have moved against large-scale cyber fraud compounds that defrauded victims across the globe of billions of dollars. With those operations being disrupted, criminal networks appear to be seeking new environments that offer lower levels of scrutiny and institutional oversight.

A Growing Threat on Sri Lankan Soil

Officials have described the pace of the increase as alarming, noting that the island's relatively accessible infrastructure, its English-speaking population and its still-developing cybercrime legislative framework make it an attractive base for such operations. Scam networks of this nature typically engage in a range of fraudulent activities, including:

Romance scams and so-called "pig butchering" investment fraud targeting victims overseas

Illegal online gambling operations

Cryptocurrency fraud schemes

Phone and internet-based impersonation scams

These operations are frequently run from controlled compounds where workers — some of whom are themselves trafficking victims lured under false pretences — are forced to carry out fraud around the clock under coercive conditions.

Trafficking and Exploitation Concerns

Beyond the financial crimes themselves, authorities have raised serious concerns about the human trafficking dimension of these networks. Individuals are often recruited through deceptive job advertisements promising legitimate employment, only to find themselves trapped in scam compounds with their movement and communications restricted.

The intersection of cybercrime and human trafficking makes these operations particularly dangerous and difficult to dismantle, requiring coordinated responses across multiple law enforcement agencies and national borders.

Calls for Urgent Legislative and Enforcement Action

Experts and civil society groups are urging the Sri Lankan government to act swiftly in strengthening the country's legal architecture around cybercrime, increasing resourcing for specialist digital investigation units, and deepening cooperation with international bodies such as Interpol and regional policing networks.

Sri Lanka has in recent years taken steps to modernise elements of its legal framework, but observers argue that the pace of reform has not kept up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape presented by transnational cyber fraud organisations.

As scrutiny intensifies globally on the movement of these criminal enterprises, Sri Lanka faces a critical window to demonstrate that it will not become a permissive environment for the kind of large-scale organised cybercrime that has caused immense financial and human suffering across Asia and beyond.

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