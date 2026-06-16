CPA Raises Alarm Over Government Plans to Extend Judicial Retirement Age

The Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) has expressed serious concern over reports that the National People's Power (NPP) Government is weighing a constitutional amendment that would extend the mandatory retirement age of judges in Sri Lanka.

The prominent civil society organisation warned that any such move could have far-reaching consequences for the independence of the judiciary, a cornerstone of democratic governance and the rule of law in the country.

A Threat to Judicial Independence?

The CPA's warning comes amid growing scrutiny of the government's intentions regarding the composition and tenure of the island's highest courts. Critics argue that altering the retirement age of sitting judges through constitutional means could be used as a tool to manipulate the judiciary in favour of the executive branch.

The organisation stressed that any reforms touching on the structure of the judiciary must be approached with the utmost transparency and must prioritise the preservation of judicial independence above all other considerations.

Calls for Caution and Consultation

The CPA urged the government to exercise restraint and to engage in broad, inclusive consultations with legal professionals, civil society, and the public before pursuing any constitutional changes related to the judiciary.

The proposed change reportedly involves amending existing constitutional provisions governing judges' retirement ages.

Civil society groups fear the move could compromise the impartiality of the bench.

The CPA has called for full transparency regarding the government's intentions and the rationale behind any proposed amendment.

The organisation reminded the government that public trust in the judicial system is hard-won and easily eroded, and that any perception of political interference — however indirect — could cause lasting damage to Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

The independence of the judiciary is not a privilege of judges — it is a right of the people, and it must be protected at all costs.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts to rebuild institutional credibility following years of political and economic turmoil, observers say the government's handling of this matter will be closely watched both domestically and internationally. The CPA has indicated it will continue to monitor developments and speak out as more information becomes available.

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