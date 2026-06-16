Court of Appeal Reserves Ruling on Yoshitha Rajapaksa Petition, Decision Set for July 3

The Court of Appeal has concluded its hearings on a petition filed by Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, with a ruling now expected to be delivered on July 3.

The conclusion of proceedings marks a significant development in the legal matter involving the younger Rajapaksa, as the court moves toward issuing its determination following the completion of all arguments and submissions before the bench.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who previously served as a naval officer, has been a prominent figure in several high-profile legal proceedings in Sri Lanka. The petition before the Court of Appeal had been the subject of close attention given the political prominence of his family.

Legal observers are now awaiting the court's decision, which is scheduled to be handed down on July 3. The outcome of the ruling is expected to draw considerable public and political interest, given the profile of the petitioner and the broader legal scrutiny that members of the Rajapaksa family have faced in recent years.

Further details regarding the specific grounds of the petition and the nature of the ruling are expected to become clearer once the Court of Appeal delivers its judgment on the stipulated date.