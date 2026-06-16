CID Summons Opposition Figures Over Public Remarks on Sallay Case

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has turned its attention toward opposition politicians, summoning several figures for questioning over statements they made publicly regarding the case involving Sallay.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from opposition circles, who argue that the investigations appear politically motivated and represent an attempt to silence dissenting voices rather than pursue genuine criminal inquiries.

Opposition Figures Called In for Questioning

Multiple opposition representatives have been called before the CID in connection with comments they made — whether in public forums, media appearances, or on social media — relating to the Sallay case. The summons have raised alarm among civil society groups and political observers who see the development as a troubling sign for democratic freedoms in the country.

Critics contend that targeting politicians for speaking openly about a matter of public interest sets a dangerous precedent, potentially discouraging lawmakers and public figures from holding the government accountable.

Concerns Over Democratic Norms

The actions by the CID have reignited longstanding concerns about the use of state investigative machinery against political opponents in Sri Lanka. Opposition parties have condemned the summons, describing them as intimidation tactics designed to suppress scrutiny of a sensitive case.

Opposition politicians summoned by the CID over remarks on the Sallay case

Critics allege the investigations are politically driven

Civil society voices concern over threats to free expression

The development raises questions about the independence of investigative institutions

Tamil political representatives have been particularly vocal in their criticism, viewing the CID's actions as part of a broader pattern of targeting minority community advocates and those who speak out on behalf of marginalised groups.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of reporting, no formal statement had been issued by the government or the CID explaining the rationale behind the summons. The absence of a clear official response has only deepened suspicions among opposition leaders and rights advocates.

Political analysts warn that deploying investigative agencies against opposition figures over speech-related matters risks further eroding public trust in state institutions at a time when Sri Lanka is still working to rebuild confidence following years of political and economic turbulence.

The situation continues to be closely watched by political observers, rights organisations, and members of the public as further developments are expected in the coming days.

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