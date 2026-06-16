Beijing Capital Airlines Set to Restore Direct Colombo Flights in September, Boosting Sri Lanka's Tourism Prospects

Beijing Capital Airlines is set to resume its direct flight service between Beijing and Colombo this September, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of air connectivity between Sri Lanka and China following years of disruption.

A Welcome Return to the Skies

The resumption of the Beijing-Colombo route is expected to provide a meaningful boost to Sri Lanka's tourism sector, which has been working steadily to rebuild international arrivals. The reinstated service will strengthen ties across tourism, business, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Complementing Existing Air Links

The new service will operate alongside the already active network of 23 weekly flights currently connecting mainland China with Sri Lanka, further deepening aviation ties between the two nations and offering Chinese travellers greater flexibility when planning visits to the island.

Broader Impact on Sri Lanka's Recovery

For Sri Lanka, which continues its broader economic recovery, increased air connectivity with China — one of the world's largest sources of outbound tourists — carries considerable strategic importance. Direct flights reduce travel time and inconvenience for visitors, making Sri Lanka a more attractive destination.

The resumption of this route signals growing confidence in Sri Lanka as a travel and business destination, and reinforces the strengthening bilateral relationship between Colombo and Beijing.

Tourism industry stakeholders are expected to welcome the announcement, with the September launch providing airlines, hotels, and service operators sufficient lead time to prepare for an anticipated increase in Chinese visitor numbers during the latter part of the year.

Related Video