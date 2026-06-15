Two Fugitive Underworld Suspects Extradited from UAE, Arrested on Arrival at Bandaranaike Airport

Two high-profile organised crime suspects wanted by Sri Lankan authorities have been brought back to the island from the United Arab Emirates and taken into custody upon landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Saturday night, 13th.

Who Are the Suspects?

The two individuals arrested are identified as Ranasinghe Arachchige Sanka Shirantha, widely known in criminal circles as Bloemendhal Sanka, and another suspect referred to as Modera Chathura, who is the brother of the notorious underworld figure Modera Nipun.

Both men had been evading Sri Lankan law enforcement by reportedly taking refuge in the UAE, a route increasingly used by local criminal elements seeking to escape justice.

Arrested on Arrival

Security personnel were waiting at the Bandaranaike International Airport as the two suspects touched down on Saturday night. They were taken into custody immediately upon arrival without incident, marking the conclusion of efforts to repatriate the wanted men.

Growing Crackdown on Overseas Fugitives

The arrests are the latest in a series of operations by Sri Lankan authorities targeting underworld figures who have fled the country. Law enforcement agencies have been stepping up coordination with international partners to track down and repatriate criminal suspects sheltering abroad.

Bloemendhal Sanka is a named organised crime suspect linked to criminal networks in Colombo.

Modera Chathura is closely associated with the known underworld figure Modera Nipun.

Both suspects were returned from the United Arab Emirates before being handed over to local authorities at BIA.

Further investigations into the suspects are expected to be conducted by the relevant law enforcement divisions following their arrest.

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