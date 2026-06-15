Sri Lanka Sets Sights on Multi-Billion Dollar Green Hydrogen Industry

The Sri Lankan government is positioning the country to become a significant player in the global green hydrogen market, with ambitions to tap into what could become a multi-billion dollar industry in the years ahead.

A Strategic Energy Pivot

Authorities are exploring the development of green hydrogen as part of a broader national strategy to transition away from fossil fuel dependency and embrace cleaner, renewable energy alternatives. Green hydrogen, produced by splitting water molecules using electricity generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind power, is widely regarded as one of the most promising clean energy solutions of the 21st century.

Sri Lanka, which has faced severe energy challenges in recent years including crippling power cuts during its economic crisis, sees green hydrogen as both an opportunity to strengthen energy security and to generate substantial export revenue.

Global Market Potential

The global green hydrogen market is projected to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars within the coming decades, as countries worldwide intensify efforts to decarbonise their economies and meet international climate commitments. Industry analysts view early movers in green hydrogen production as being well placed to secure long-term supply agreements with energy-hungry markets in Europe and Asia.

Sri Lanka's geographic location, combined with its considerable potential for solar and wind energy generation, makes it a credible candidate for green hydrogen production and export.

Government Commitment

Officials have signalled that attracting foreign investment will be central to realising these ambitions, with partnerships involving international energy companies and development financiers expected to play a key role in funding the infrastructure required for large-scale green hydrogen production.

The initiative aligns with Sri Lanka's wider commitments under international climate agreements, including targets to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in the national power mix over the coming years.

While the green hydrogen sector remains in its early stages domestically, the government's expressed interest marks a notable step toward placing Sri Lanka on the map of emerging clean energy economies in the Asian region.