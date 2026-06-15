CoPF Chairman Harsha de Silva Rejects Accusations of Covering Up USD 2.5 Million Treasury Theft

Dr. Harsha de Silva, Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF), has strongly rejected allegations that his committee played a role in obstructing a proper investigation into the theft of approximately USD 2.5 million — nearly one billion rupees — from the Sri Lanka Treasury.

Accusations Labelled "Frivolous"

The allegations were levelled by the Free Lawyers' Association, which claimed that the CoPF, under Dr. de Silva's chairmanship, had deliberately delayed proceedings in a manner that shielded those responsible for the significant financial crime. Dr. de Silva was quick to push back, describing the accusations as baseless and without merit.

The former opposition parliamentarian, now heading one of Parliament's key financial oversight committees, insisted that the CoPF had acted fully within its mandate and had not compromised the integrity of any investigation into the Treasury theft.

Allegations of NPP Complicity

The Free Lawyers' Association went further, suggesting that the committee's conduct amounted to complicity in what it described as a cover-up orchestrated to protect individuals connected to the ruling National People's Power (NPP) administration. The organisation called for an independent and transparent inquiry into the theft, arguing that Parliamentary committees alone could not be trusted to hold the powerful to account in this instance.

The claim has added fresh political tension to an already sensitive case involving one of the most substantial alleged thefts from state coffers in recent memory.

A Case Drawing Public Scrutiny

The theft of USD 2.5 million from the Treasury has raised serious concerns among civil society groups and opposition politicians alike, with many questioning the pace and transparency of the investigation conducted by relevant authorities. The scale of the alleged crime, equivalent to nearly one billion Sri Lankan rupees, has made it a matter of significant public interest at a time when the country remains under economic strain.

Dr. de Silva maintained that any characterisation of the committee's work as obstructive was a misrepresentation of fact, and he signalled his intention to firmly contest the Free Lawyers' claims through appropriate channels.

The controversy is expected to intensify calls from opposition quarters and civil society for a fully independent probe, separate from Parliamentary oversight, to ensure accountability in the handling of public funds.

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