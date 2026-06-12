Wyatt-Hodge Fires England to Dominant Women's World Cup Opening Win Over Sri Lanka

England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge announced herself as a serious threat at the Women's Cricket World Cup, smashing a commanding century to guide her side to a commanding victory over Sri Lanka in their tournament opener.

A Statement Innings From the Outset

Wyatt-Hodge walked to the crease with clear intent and never looked back, constructing a magnificent hundred that set the tone for England's campaign at the global showpiece event. Her knock was a masterclass in aggressive yet measured batting, combining powerful strokeplay with shrewd shot selection against the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

The innings served as a bold declaration of intent from England, signalling that they will be a formidable force as the tournament progresses. Wyatt-Hodge's performance drew widespread praise and immediately positioned her among the standout players of the early rounds.

Tough Day for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the opening fixture proved a challenging introduction to the tournament. Their bowlers struggled to contain Wyatt-Hodge's fluent strokeplay, and the fielding unit found it difficult to stem the flow of runs as England built a sizeable total.

The Sri Lankan batting lineup was subsequently unable to mount a successful chase, leaving the team with early work to do if they are to recover and mount a meaningful challenge in the remainder of their group-stage matches.

England Set Their Marker

The result sends a clear message to rival nations that England are primed for a deep run in the competition. With Wyatt-Hodge in this kind of form, opponents will need to devise careful strategies to restrict one of women's cricket's most exciting stroke-makers.

Sri Lanka will be keen to regroup quickly, knowing that the group stage offers further opportunities to secure vital points and keep their World Cup aspirations alive.

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