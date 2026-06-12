Sri Lanka's Upgraded Kfir Fighter Jet Completes Successful Test Flight

Modernised Combat Aircraft Marks New Chapter for Sri Lanka Air Force

An upgraded version of the Sri Lanka Air Force's Kfir fighter jet has successfully completed its first flight following a comprehensive modernisation programme, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence aviation capabilities.

The Israeli-designed Kfir, a supersonic combat aircraft that has served as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's air power for decades, has undergone substantial enhancements aimed at extending its operational lifespan and improving its overall performance in the skies.

A Combat-Proven Platform Given New Life

The Kfir fighter has a storied history with the Sri Lanka Air Force, having played a critical role during the country's civil conflict. The successful completion of this upgrade programme signals a continued commitment to maintaining a credible and capable air combat fleet.

The modernisation effort is understood to have focused on improving key systems aboard the aircraft, ensuring the platform remains relevant against contemporary operational requirements and threats.

Strategic Importance for National Defence

For Sri Lanka, maintaining a capable fighter fleet carries considerable strategic weight in the Indian Ocean region. The successful test flight of the upgraded Kfir represents not only a technical achievement but also an affirmation of the Air Force's long-term aviation strategy.

The upgrade programme reflects the Sri Lanka Air Force's broader approach of maximising the value of existing high-performance assets rather than pursuing costly full fleet replacements, a pragmatic strategy given the country's current economic considerations.

Further details regarding the specific enhancements carried out on the aircraft and the timeline for the upgraded jets returning to full operational service are expected to be announced by the Sri Lanka Air Force in due course.

Related Video