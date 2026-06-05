Major Colombo Crackdown Nets 19 Firearms, Drugs and Thousands of Illegal Pills

Sri Lanka Police have concluded a sweeping two-week operation in Colombo, seizing an alarming haul of illegal weapons, narcotics and controlled prescription medication in what authorities are describing as one of the city's most significant law enforcement drives in recent memory.

What Was Seized

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 19 firearms along with T-56 ammunition, underscoring serious concerns about the circulation of illegal weapons within the capital. Alongside the arms cache, investigators recovered quantities of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, which has become an increasingly prevalent drug of concern across Sri Lanka in recent years.

Perhaps most striking was the discovery of more than 100,000 prescription pills identified as Pregabalin — a controlled medication that has been widely abused as a recreational drug, particularly among younger populations in urban areas.

A Sustained Two-Week Push

Unlike routine spot checks, this operation was conducted over a concentrated two-week period, suggesting a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach by the Police. The extended timeframe allowed officers to build cases and execute targeted raids rather than relying solely on opportunistic arrests.

The scale of the seizure reflects the magnitude of the criminal networks that law enforcement has been working to dismantle within the Colombo district.

Growing Concerns Over Prescription Drug Abuse

The sheer volume of Pregabalin pills recovered has drawn particular attention from public health observers. The medication, legally prescribed for nerve pain and certain psychiatric conditions, has found a dangerous second life on the black market. Authorities have been monitoring its illegal distribution for some time, and this seizure represents a significant blow to those supply chains.

Illegal Weapons Remain a Priority

The recovery of 19 firearms in a single operation is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenge posed by illegal arms in Sri Lanka. T-56 ammunition, associated with assault-style rifles, points to the potentially serious threat that such weapons pose to public safety if they were to remain in criminal hands.

Police have not yet released full details regarding the number of arrests made in connection with the operation, but further developments are expected as investigations continue.