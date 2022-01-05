LNP – Four nabbed over large scale trishaw theft in WP

Four suspects have been arrested by the Mahabage Police in Ganemulla over a large scale theft of three wheelers in the Western Province.

Police said the suspects were arrested upon information gathered during investigations into a three wheeler theft complaint lodged with the Mahabage Police.

Police said the arrested men had stolen three wheelers from Ragama, Mahabage, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Kandana, Peliyagoda and Grandpass areas.

Based on information obtained from the suspects, the police found 12 three wheelers and 5 other three wheeler parts from 17 stolen three wheelers in various parts of the Western Province.

The arrested suspects, aged 20, 26, 28 and 30 were residents of Ganemulla were produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court and detained for 72 hour for further questioning.