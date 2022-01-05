Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1594630201 Ampara Chief Inspector arrested for concealing evidence on Sainthamaruthu blast B in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Four nabbed over large scale trishaw theft in WP

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

Four suspects have been arrested by the Mahabage Police in Ganemulla over a large scale theft of three wheelers in the Western Province.

Police said the suspects were arrested upon information gathered during investigations into a three wheeler theft complaint lodged with the Mahabage Police.

Police said the arrested men had stolen three wheelers from Ragama, Mahabage, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Kandana, Peliyagoda and Grandpass areas.

Based on information obtained from the suspects, the police found 12 three wheelers and 5 other three wheeler parts from 17 stolen three wheelers in various parts of the Western Province.

The arrested suspects, aged 20, 26, 28 and 30 were residents of Ganemulla were produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court and detained for 72 hour for further questioning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *